Akshay Kumar Has The Sweetest Birthday Message For Indian Cricket Team's Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Ahead Of T20 World Cup (Watch Video)

Akshay Kumar, Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo Credits: Twitter, Getty)

World is right now celebrating the international women's day with much enthusiasm. Likewise, Bollywood too is all up with strong empowering messages for all the women out there. Adding to this celebration, actor Akshay Kumar posted a heartwarming message for Harmanpreet Kaur, Indian women cricket team's captain, on the occasion of her birthday. She is gearing up with her team for T20 World Cup match against Australia which falls on her birthday! Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh Wish India Women Luck Ahead of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final Match against Defending Champion Australia (See Posts).

Akki took to the social media to shared a video message. He also wrote on Twitter, "Sending my best to the best!@ImHarmanpreet and team, you’ve already done us proud. All I can say more is Chak de phatte!!! P.S. Harmanpreet, don’t forget to have some fun today on your birthday :)." Check out the video below.

Akshay Kumar's Video Message

Sending my best to the best! @ImHarmanpreet and team, you’ve already done us proud. All I can say more is Chak de phatte!!! P.S. Harmanpreet, don’t forget to have some fun today on your birthday :) pic.twitter.com/sikiJnsG8j — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 8, 2020

The entire nation is super excited for this match and honestly, what could be a perfect ode to the power of women other than this? Earlier, actress Anushka Sharma too took to the micro blogging site to cheer the women's team. She wrote, "#WomensDay couldn't get any better.. Can't wait to watch girls in blue play the #T20WorldCupFinal .. Cheering for the entire team! Let's go girls .."

Harmanpreet who celebrates her 31st birthday is close to become the 1st India women's team captain to lift an ICC trophy. The match with above 90,000 spectators will take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Stay tuned with us to know more updates on the same.