Fans of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif can heave a sigh of relief for the actors' next venture, the much much much delayed Sooryavanshi, might in all probabilty, see the light of the day in January 2021. Yes, as per reports in mid-day, makers of Sooryavanshi are eyeing the Republic Day weekend to release their cop-movie. Sooryavanshi was initially set for a Diwali 2020 release but the plan was canned, despite the Centre giving permission for movie theatres to open from October 15 onwards. Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s 83 Will Not Skip Theatrical Release (Read Statement).

"The makers feel it will be an ideal time to release the film, given its theme of patriotism and anti-terrorism. While the current crisis will hopefully be under control by then, the Katrina Kaif-starrer will additionally enjoy the benefit of being the first big release of 2021. The team is currently working out the logistics," revealed a source to the daily. Ranveer Singh's 83 To Release In Cinema Halls During Christmas 2020!.

Only yesterday, it was decreed that Ranveer Singh's Kpail Dev biopic 83, will see a Christmas release. Both Sooryavanshi and 83, produced by Reliance Entertainment were initially set for release on March 24 and April 10 respectively. There were also reports of the films being considered for release on OTT. But Reliance squashed these rumours and revealed that these big-budget films will see the light of the day only once things normalise and theatres open

