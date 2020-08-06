Akshay Kumar probably is the first actor to leave India for the shoot of his next film Bell Bottom in Scotland after months of no filming due to COVID-19. The actor along with his family was spotted at the Mumbai International airport leaving for the shoot destination. He did oblige the shutterbugs with pictures but can be seen asking them to maintain distance while they do so. Masks, face shields, and all other guidelines have been adhered to. Others from the cast like Huma Qureshi, Jackky Bhagnani, Lara Dutta were also spotted at the airport. Raksha Bandhan, Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom and More – Here’s a Look At Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Releases

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Akshay had said, "I have a simple question: if not now, then when? So many people have lost their jobs [during the lockdown] and were pushed into poverty. I’m sorry but if we keep waiting for a vaccine, then, before the virus, people will get badly affected by unemployment."

Akshay with his family taking all the precautions...

View this post on Instagram #akshaykumar with his family at airport. #yogenshah A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Aug 6, 2020 at 12:12am PDT

Huma Qureshi was also spotted...

View this post on Instagram #humaqureshi clicked at airport. Leaving for #bellbottom shoot #yogenshah A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Aug 6, 2020 at 12:02am PDT

Lara Dutta was also spotted with her family...

Akshay has a lot of projects in his kitty and Bell Bottom becomes his first film to begin filming.

