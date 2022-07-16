Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have wrapped up their initiative of Undercurrent Lab, which aimed to train women gaffers in the lighting department in filmmaking. The actor duo had announced the launch of their production house in 2021. Under their banner, the first film Girls Will be Girls is set to be made by Shuchi Talati. Kandahar: Ali Fazal Shares an Unseen Picture With Co-Star Gerard Butler and Other Crew Members From the Sets of His Upcoming Hollywood Project.

Acting on their desire to have an all female crew, they soon realised that specifically the lighting department didn't have any women gaffers in India, and thus they birthed the idea of the lab.

The real woman behind the idea was Tanya Negi who is also associated with the film's production who came up with the idea to solve a roadblock to hire an all female crew.

Talking about the experience of running the lab, Ali said in a statement: "I have been deeply inspired by some very dynamic personalities in my life, mostly women I grew up with. I suppose it reflects in my work and my life choices." Richa Chadha Opens Up on Why She Turned Producer, Says ‘It Was Always There at the Back of My Mind’.

"I personally spent time and attended all these sessions with the girls who were being trained to understand what was being taught to also educate myself and extend my support. I am immensely grateful to all the people who came forward to support the lab including the guests, who shared his space and knowledge with us and allowed us to conduct training at the Light n Light studio."

