Bollywood actor Ali Fazal, who will next be seen in another Hollywood project titled 'Kandahar', co-starring, Gerard Butler, has shared an exclusive picture from the sets. The picture obtained by IANS, showcases Ali posing with Butler and other crew members from the film. The movie's shoot schedule recently wrapped up in Al Ula in Saudi Arabia. Kandahar: Ali Fazal Shares Pictures with Gerard Butler from the Sets of His Upcoming Hollywood Film.

Bankrolled by 'John Wick' fame Thunder Road Films and Capstone group, 'Kandahar' which commenced shooting in Saudi Arabia's Al-'Ula in December, is based on true incidents as it draws inspiration from the life of a former military intelligence officer's experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan. Kandahar: Ali Fazal Joins Gerard Butler in Hollywood Action-Thriller.

Here's The Exclusive Picture By IANS:

Ali Fazal Shares Unseen Image With Co-Star Gerard Butler From Kandahar Sets (Photo Credits: IANS)

'Kandahar' the first collaboration between Ali and director Ric Roman Waugh, who has previously worked with Butler in 'Greenland' and 'Angel Has Fallen'. On the work front, Ali is shooting for filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj's directorial 'Khufiya'.

