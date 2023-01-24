Makers of the upcoming comedy film Fukrey 3 unveiled the official release date and the first look posters of the film on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, producer Farhan Akhtar shared the poster which he captioned, "Iss baar hoga chamatkaar, straight from Jamnapaar! #Fukrey3 arriving in cinemas on 7th September, 2023." Fukrey 3 Release Date: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha’s Film To Hit the Big Screens on September 7; Check Out the New Posters.

Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba Fukrey 3 stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 7, 2023. Soon after the makers unveiled the first look poster of the film, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts, fire emoticons and shared their excitement. Nupur Sanon commented, "CANNOT WAIT!!." Shah Rukh Khan’s Hardcore Fan Covers Entire Car With Pathaan Poster To Show His Love for the Actor and His Film (Watch Videos).

A fan commented, "Wow maza aega." "Can't wait to see choocha Bhai and pandit ji," another fan wrote. Many fans expressed their disappointment on Ali Fazal not being the part of Fukrey 3. "Zafar bhai nhi hai kya is bar," a fan wrote.

Another use wrote, "This time movie will not up to the mark as ali zafar is not a part of film."

Fukrey 3 First Look Posters Out

The first part was released in 2013 and the sequel Fukrey Returns came out in 2017. Meanwhile, Varun Sharma was recently seen in the comedy film Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

