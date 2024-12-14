The centenary celebrations of the late Indian cinema legend Raj Kapoor in the city was quite an event as an entire galaxy of Hindi cinema stars descended in the Andheri West area of Mumbai on Friday. The Kapoor family, the first film dynasty of Hindi cinema, hosted the event as they celebrated the excellence of the family’s patriarch. Raj Kapoor Centenary Celebration: From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Kapoor Khandaan Arrive in Style To Celebrate the Cinema Legend (Watch Videos).

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor and his actress wife Alia Bhatt were seen attending the event. Ranbir was seen sporting a moustache, it could possibly be a part of his look from his upcoming movie Love and War in which he is set to share the screen with his wife, and his Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal. While Ranbir wore a black velvet bandhgala with white pajamas, Alia looked stunning in a flowy white saree with a floral print.

The Kapoor Family at Raj Kapoor’s Centenary Celebrations

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt

The Bhatts

Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also joined them. Neetu was seen complimenting Alia’s look for the night, while Riddhima chatted with her brother Ranbir before they all came together to pose for pictures. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan were also spotted among the dignitaries. They held each other close for the picture. Their chemistry added more charm to the family photographs, and everyone admired them. Kareena’s father, Randhir Kapoor, her sister Karisma Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Aadar Jain, and Alekha Advani were also spotted at the event. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan and Others Meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi to Extend Invitation for ‘Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival’ (View Pics).

Other members of the Hindi film fraternity including Rekha, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani, and Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Prem Chopra, Sharman Joshi, and Kunal Kapoor were also seen attending the event. Earlier, the Kapoor family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital to invite him to the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Raj Kapoor.

