Alia Bhatt's Biopic on Arunima Sinha, World's First Indian Female Amputee to Climb Mount Everest Gets Delayed for THIS Reason?

Alia Bhatt's biopic on Arunimha Sinha gets delayed? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While all her multiple projects including Brahmastra, RRR, Takht and Gangubai Kathiawadi are often discussed for their developments or even release dates, there's one rumoured project that refuses to grab any attention. It was way back in March 2019 when Ms Bhatt was assumed to have green-lighted the biopic on Arunima Sinha, world's first Indian female amputee to climb Mount Everest. The project sure sounded promising and there was no reason why she would deny it. However, while we expected the movie to go on floors this year, seems like it has been delayed or should we say the actress has decided to push it ahead? Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, to Tie the Knot in December 2020 after the Release of Brahmastra?

As per Rajeev Masand's column in the Open Magazine, it was Alia's decision to put in on a backburner. Reason? Well, she's apparently tired with all the complex roles and wants to try her hand on something easy and lighthearted. While she was expected to take diction classes for Takht, Brahmastra was physically taxing and her character in Gangubai is very demanding in itself. So, the Highway actress decided to take a chill pill and pick a project that wouldn't demand too much from her as an actress. Hence, the biopic currently could be delayed while she takes up another big offer. Alia Bhatt Sets Fashion Goals By Sharing Her Off-Season Chic Look (View Pic).

The other project in question here is Golmaal 5. The same report suggests how Alia is considering an offer to star in Rohit Shetty's comedy franchise. While the movie has been announced already, the hunt for its leading lady is still on. Let's hope they end their quest with Ms Bhatt. And for the biopic, she'll definitely start working on it when her mindset is just right.