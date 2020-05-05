Sanjay Kapoor Celebrates 25 Years Of Debut With Prem, Says 'The Best Is Yet To Come'

Sanjay Kapoor in Prem With Tabu (Photo Credits: Instagram/@sanjaykapoor2500)

Sanjay Kapoor took to his Instagram page to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his film debut. The actor started his filmy career with Prem, a reincarnation romantic drama, directed by Satish Kaushik. The movie features Tabu as the leading lady, who was also only a few films old back then. Sanjay also worked in movies like Raja and Sirf Tum, but his career did not flourish much. But her remains determined and said that the world is yet to see his best. And we agree. We have seen impeccably impressive screen presence in some of his last movie appearances. Shah Rukh Khan Owning the Dance Floor in This Throwback Picture Shared by Karan Johar From Sanjay Kapoor's Sangeet is Unmissable!

Sanjay wrote, "25 years of Prem , 5th May 1995 my debut film released been a fantastic journey with lots of ups and downs , and the best is yet to come (sic)"

Sanjay's brother, Anil Kapoor, was seen hyping him up in the comments section. Anil wrote, "The best is yet to come and will come," followed with enough emojis for you to take the gesture challenge on TikTok with it. Sanjay Kapoor: 5 Underrated Performances of the Actor That Left Us Impressed.

Check Out Sanjay Kapoor's Post Here:

Sanjay was last seen in supporting roles in movies like The Zoya Factor and Mission Mangal. He probably the best thing about the former, while he gave a strong performance in the latter as well.