Actor Sanjay Kapoor is one underrated performer for sure. Having entered the industry in 1995, the actor has given some of his best performances in films like Raja, Luck By Chance, Qayamat and was last seen on the big screen in The Zoya Factor. While his film career might not be quite there on the map, the actor is well known for his good looks. Yes, our birthday is quite the looker and he only continues to age like fine wine with passing years. Sanjay Kapoor Birthday: 5 Underrated Performances of the Actor That Left Us Impressed.

And on the eve of Sanjay turning 55 years old on October 17, 2020, here are some of the actor's charming good looks on display on Instagram. Sanjay Kapoor Gets Trolled By Netizens for Receiving the Most Inspiring Indian Bollywood Actor Award in UK.

Check Out Some of His Dashing Pictures Below:

Casually Suited:

View this post on Instagram #aboutlastnight A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Aug 4, 2019 at 9:00pm PDT

Vacayy Vibes In Santorini:

View this post on Instagram #bedhab #greece #santorini A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Jul 24, 2019 at 7:08am PDT

Haseen Vaadiyan and A Very Handsome Sanjay Kapoor:

A Classic B/W Portrait Can Never Go Wrong:

View this post on Instagram #potraits @yusufs_lokhandwala A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Feb 22, 2020 at 8:45pm PST

Pay No Attention to the Caption, All Eyes On the Very Dapper Mr Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram Before and after Quarantine A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Apr 16, 2020 at 1:55am PDT

The Classic Suit:

View this post on Instagram Memories of a beautiful evening #awardnight #houseofcommons A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Nov 16, 2019 at 8:31am PST

Pulling Off Styles Like No One Else:

View this post on Instagram #aboutlastnight @bhaane #7years A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Dec 12, 2019 at 9:01pm PST

Looks like good looks run in the Kapoor family. Sanjay Kapoor has not only done films but TV as well. he made his debut in 2003 with Karishma but was recognised again when he played Anant Mathur in Star Plus' Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara.

