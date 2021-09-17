Veteran actor Anupam Kher will be conferred with the prestigious Honorary Doctorate in Hindu Studies by The Hindu University of America in Manhattan, New York on September 18. The Hindu University of America is Non-Profit Public Charitable Education Institution recognised as an online university with the mission to provide education in knowledge systems based on Hindu thought involving critical inquiry, ethics, and self-reflection. Anupam Kher Celebrates 13 Years of A Wednesday, Thanks Neeraj Pandey and Team for Making Him a Part of the Film.

Accepting the invitation sent by the university, Kher said, "It is an honour to be the first recipient of the Honorary Doctorate award from the Hindu University of America. I believe, through Hindusim, we can learn and understand the importance of harmony and acceptance. I wish to promote the same message of peace even further with the Doctorate." Apart from headlining more than 500 films globally and 100 plays, the veteran actor is also the recipient of two National Film Awards, the IIFA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema, was nominated for the prestigious British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) and achieved a record-breaking streak of winning eight consecutive Filmfare Awards. Happy Birthday: Anupam Kher Unveils the Poster of His Upcoming Thriller Short Film.

While speaking about Kher, Ved Nanda, Chair Board of Trustees, said, "The Hindu University of America is privileged to confer its inaugural Honorary Doctoral degree on Padma Bhushan Sri Anupam Kher. Anupam Kher Ji, we indeed are honoured that you have graciously consented to accept the historic award of the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Hindu Studies from HUA. You are a constant source of inspiration to us all, and we express our deep appreciation for your monumental contributions."

In a similar vein, Dr Jashvant Patel, Chair Finance Committee, said, "Anupam Ji, The Hindu University is proud and privileged to honour you with the Doctorate degree in Hindu Studies. In your life's journey you have demonstrated and harmonized pragya the wisdom, parakrama the courage and shraddha the commitment in your growth with the complete bhakti the spiritual devotion. You would be a Sage-like role model of inspiration for our students, faculties, and trustees alike to learn and impart Vedic knowledge from the University.The Trustees of HUA are looking forward to having a closer association with you and your work on Hindu Sanskriti."

Kher has also been honoured with Padma Shri Award in 2014 and Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his outstanding work in cinema. A globally sought after motivational speaker, Kher's most recent book, 'Your Best Day Is Today' is his third bestselling book in a row. Meanwhile, on the work front, in May, Anupam had won the Best Actor award at the New York City International Film Festival for his short film titled 'Happy Birthday', adding a feather to his cap. The film also bagged the Best Short Film award at the prestigious film festival.

Happy Birthday marked Anupam and Aahana Kumra's second collaboration after featuring in 2019 critically acclaimed movie The Accidental Prime Minister. Apart from 'Happy Birthday', the veteran star has several other projects in the pipeline including Shiv Shastri Balboa, The Last Show, Mungilal Rocks, and The Kashmir Files.

