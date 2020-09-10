Anurag Kashyap celebrates his birthday today and Twitterati is certainly having a field day. While his haters are trending #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag on Twitter, his admirers are sending in all the good wishes for this brilliant filmmaker. And while you may assume if Kashyap will have a rather dull celebration, considering all the lockdown and restrictions in place, well guess what! He had a rather amazing day courtesy comedian Kunal Kamra. The duo went to meet Arnab Goswami at his Republic office with the intention of giving him excellence in journalism award. Kunal Kamra-Arnab Goswami Row: Netizens Share Funny Memes And Jokes After SpiceJet, GoAir, Air India And IndiGo Impose Flying Ban on Comedian.

"Birthday boy @anuragkashyap72 & me went to the @republic’s office to give Arnab an excellence in journalism award... Republic security said bina permission ke allowed nahi hai..." tweeted Kunal Kamra while sharing his picture with Anurag that was clicked outside Republic's Mumbai office. Anurag later replied to his tweet by saying, "Best birthday everrr .. उसने पूछा था , “किधर हूँ मैं ?” तो मैं गया । बोला बिना permission अलाउड नहीं है । यह @republic वालों को भी permission लेना चाहिए ना." Anurag and Kunal's sarcastic tweets left netizens in splits and hey, let's not ignore the trophies in their hands. Anurag Kashyap’s Hilarious Response to Viral Hashtag #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag Is Unmissable (Read Tweet).

Check Out their Tweets

Birthday boy @anuragkashyap72 & me went to the @republic’s office to give Arnab an excellence in journalism award... Republic security said bina permission ke allowed nahi hai... 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nCMp8oqpQZ — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) September 10, 2020

Best birthday everrr .. उसने पूछा था , “किधर हूँ मैं ?” तो मैं गया । बोला बिना permission अलाउड नहीं है । यह @republic वालों को भी permission लेना चाहिए ना । https://t.co/I12Fdtpbu3 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 10, 2020

To see they had actually framed cheap slippers as their gift of admiration for Arnab Goswami was hilarious. It's definitely disrespectful but that's for them to decide. Anurag and Kunal Kamra's feud with Arnab is a well-discussed and quite a lengthy topic and certainly needs no introduction.

