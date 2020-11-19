For all you Pankaj Tripathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui fans, who have been missing seeing the actors on-scree, here's a probable gem that will be hitting the digital space soon. Titled Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa, the film is a 2013 dark comedy directed by Buddhadev Dasgupta. It traces the life of a detective, who leaves his job and goes in search of himself. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Birthday: 8 Lesser-Seen Films of the Ghoomketu Actor That You Didn’t Know Are Available Online on Netflix, YouTube and HotStar.

The film could unfortunately not have a theatrical release but did release at BFI London Film Festival and also the International Film Festival of Kerala and amassed critical acclaim. Pankaj Tripathi's Presence From Amazon Prime Video To Netflix Makes Twitter Erupt In Memes And Jokes.

Check Out the Trailer Below:

The movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ananya Chatterjee, Pankaj Tripathi, Niharika Singh and Amrita Chattopadhyay. As per reports, the director had finalised the movie's story in 2011 itself but was waiting for the right actor to cast as Anwar. Well, we can say that he sure made the correct choice given both Nawaz and Pankaj's acting prowess.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 03:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).