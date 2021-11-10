Ashutosh Rana is more popular as Lajja Shankar Panday from Sangharsh. The name itself is enough to scare the wits out of us. But he had left us feel creepy and watched as Gokul Pandit in Dushman much before that happen. We clearly remember all the murders he commits in the film which can make even a calm person anxious. But in real life, he is the exact opposite of his reel image. Soft-spoken, humble, polite and a Hindi wizard, Rana is simply a genius, both on and off-screen. When on Hindi, we do feel the actor is the Hindi teacher we deserved but never got. You just want to listen to him forever when he recites his poems or hell! when he just tweets. Chhatrasal: Ashutosh Rana Opens Up About Recreating Emperor Aurangzeb on Screen

On his birthday today, let's talk about some of the tweets of Ashutosh Rana that are nothing short of a Hindi lesson, only a very good one! Ashutosh Rana Birthday Special: Five Roles Of This Brilliant Actor That Prove Why We Are Lucky To Have Him In Bollywood

Lesson 1: How to send love to friends

प्रिय अनूप भाई, 1991 में आप NSD 2nd year में थे और मैं प्रथम वर्ष का विद्यार्थी था, आप जितने ऊर्जावान तब थे उतने ही आज हैं.. खूब स्नेह, सम्मान 🤗💐 https://t.co/s8KUcgCgLv — Ashutosh Rana (@ranaashutosh10) November 8, 2021

Lesson 2: How to congratulate a friend in Hindi without being jealous of his achievement

Lesson 2: How accept compliment without being pompous

Lesson 3: How to address a complaint

Lesson 4: How to love your parents in Hindi

Lesson 5: When you need to make a point without being prickly

सराहना हेतु धन्यवाद,किंतु यदि आप सच में हिन्दी भाषा के प्रसार के लिए प्रयासरत हैं तब आपको मेरी दोनों किताबें उपहार में ना माँगकर क्रय करनी चाहिए इससे प्रकाशक का उत्साह बना रहेगा।जब पाठक स्वयं किताब तक पहुँचता है तब किताब मूल्यवान नहीं,महत्वपूर्ण हो जाती है।🙏 https://t.co/IONw2TjtKH — Ashutosh Rana (@ranaashutosh10) October 16, 2021

At a time when chaste Hindi is getting mixed up with several languages, Ashutosh Rana's tweets remind us what a wonderful language it is

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2021 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).