Deepika Padukone Wants Kartik Aaryan To Shave His Beard And We Say It Is About Time (See Pic)

Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone have struck a very interesting friendship. Kartik reached the airport to teach the actress his famous "Dheeme Dheeme" dance step after a cute exchange of words on social media. Now, their latest conversation on social media is also pretty interesting and we want to know where this one leads to. So, Karik has been growing out his beard during the lockdown. Not the best look, when it looks unkempt. Deepika pointed it out to Kartik.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor asked his fans on an Insta live if he should shave off his beard. He revealed that even his mother his against the look. Deepika also joined the Insta live and voted in favour of Kartik going clean shaved. Kartik Aaryan Lauds Deepika Padukone's JNU Visit Says, 'I Respect What Deepika Did Yesterday and I Hope a Lot of People Would Stand Up' (Watch Video).

Kartik said: "Mere gharwale mere saath, mere khilaaaf saazish rakhi hai, subah se khana nahin de rahe, bol rahen hai ke jab tak main apni daadhi trim nahin karunga, beard nahin katunga, mujhe khaana nahin denge. Main kya karoon?"

Deepika only left an emoji in the comments section, but as they say emojis speak a hundred words. (They should say that.)

Check Out The Screenshot of The Live Going Viral Here:

Earlier in January, Kartik had expressed the hope to work with Deepika in a film. The actress had responded by reminding him of the famous Om Shanti Om dialogue about "Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho to poori qainaat use tumse milane ki koshish mei lag jaati hai."

When the actress was questioned if there is actually a project on the horizon with Kartik, she denied it. She said that it was only an Instagram banter. "With Kartik Aaryan, I’m not doing any film, there was just an Instagram banter. But I would definitely like to say that amongst the recent youngster’s lot, I love their energy. Be it me, Kartik or Ranveer (Singh), there’s a similarity that we don’t come with any kind of backing or family connection, nothing, zero, nowhere – we’re outsiders," she told the media.

Well, with these continued social media banters, we think a director would soon see potential in their pairing.