Deepika Padukone Is Missing Her Little ‘Peanut’ Anisha, Reveals She Cannot Wait To Squish Her (View Post)

Deepika Padukone is missing someone badly. Nah, it is not Ranveer Singh, but it's her sister, Anisha Padukone. Why you may ask? As the actress recently posted a cutesy post with her sis and it's making us go aww. Yep, amid the lockdown scenes, we've till now seen many moods of DP and this one surely screams sibling goals. Taking to Insta, the Piku actress posted a throwback photo of herself with her behen having a hugging moment. The smile on the Padukone girls faces speaks how the two are enjoying each other's company. Well, missing is one feeling... but Deepika via the caption of her post also revealed what she really wants to do with Anisha. Read on. Deepika Padukone Is Savouring the Lip-Smacking Fruit of the Season and We Also Want to Grab a Sour Bite From Her Plate!

"I miss you peanut!!!Cannot wait to jump on you and squish you!!!," the B-townie captioned the image. She also tagged Anisha and added the hashtag #siblings. DP's feeling seems to be all over the place. For the unaware, this rare and unseen photo shared by Deepika is from Davos, Switzerland where Anisha had accompanied her. A close look at the photo and it also tells how protective DP is for her peanut. You definitely cannot miss this one. Deepika Padukone is Wild, Beautiful and Free, Just Like the Sea in Her New Photoshoot for Elle India (View Pics).

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Instagram Post Below:

Anisha Padukone who happens to be five years younger than the actress shares a very exceptional bond with her. In one of her interviews, Anisha had expressed how Bollywood actress plays many roles in her life and is a mother as well as a friend to her. Well, the above picture tells it all. Also, we are with you Deepika, go and squish your sis after the lockdown. *giggles* Stay tuned!