Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday shared a family photograph from Kaziranga, Assam, where he poses with wife Tahira Kashyap, son Virajveer Khurrana and daughter Varushka Khurrana. "Gypsies of Kaziranga. Feb 2021," Ayushmann captioned the photo where the family poses along with a car with the setting sun making a beautiful backdrop. Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Look As Joshua From Anubhav Sinha’s Next Revealed!

Ayushmann is currently shooting in Assam for his upcoming film Anek. The actor has once again collaborated with Article 15 helmer Anubhav Sinha for the film. The actor recently took to social media to share his first look from the film. He had grown a full beard and wears slit eyebrows in the still. Ayushmann's character in the film is called Joshua. Doctor G: Rakul Preet Singh Paired Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana In Anubhuti Kashyap’s Film!

Check Out Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Apart from Anek, Ayushmann's upcoming projects include Anubhuti Kashyap's campus comedy drama Doctor G co-starring Rakul Preet Singh. Lined up for release is also Abhishek Kapoor's romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui that features Vaani Kapoor alongside him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2021 07:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).