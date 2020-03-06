Baaghi 3 Quick Movie Review: Tiger Shroff’s Film Has Decent First Half Thanks to the Action

Baaghi 3 Poster (Photo Credits: Twitetr)

There is a callback to Baaghi 2's 'tera torture mera warmup hai' dialogue in the first 5 minutes of Baaghi 3. And you know where the film is going, right away. Shraddha Kapoor struts her way into the frame, walking if she was on a ramp when she is only in a movie theatre. Tiger Shroff enters in slow motion, ready to kick butt. Logic exists in full speed. Tiger's brother is Riteish Deshmukh. While Riteish is a cop, his work is done by Tiger - which sets the plot of the film in motion. Baaghi 3 Funny Memes Go Viral As Physics-Defying Trailer Makes No Sense, And Even Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Fans Would Agree

The world of Baaghi 3 is set rather slowly before interval. Tiger and his family stay in Agra, where the first half unfolds, but the second half is set to unfold in Syria. Baaghi 3 Song Dus Bahane 2.0 Teaser: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's New Version is Bound to Make You Groove (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Here:

There is comedy, action and a little romance in the first half. Jokes are the kind where funny sounds in the background tell you it is a joke. But fans who wanted to see Shraddha and Tiger's romance might be disappointed with the first half. But the fans who are in to watch Tiger's flying kicks will be very happy. Very very happy. The action is only set to get better in the second half. It seems like the makers have saved the best for the second half.