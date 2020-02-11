Baaghi 3 Song Dus Bahane 2.0 Teaser: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's New Version is Bound to Make You Groove (Watch Video)

Dus Bahane 2.0 teaser out (Photo Credits: YouTube)

While Baaghi 2 was severely criticised for ruining Madhuri Dixit's iconic song, Ek, Do Teen when Jacqueline Fernandez attempted to groove on its remake, let's hope Baaghi 3 won't repeat the history in this department. The makers of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's next, have revamped the very famous Dus Bahane song from Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and Zayed Khan's 2005 release, Dus and going by its first teaser, we can assume it to retain its original magic. Baaghi 3 Trailer: Tiger Shroff's Ronnie Channels In His Inner Wonder Woman-Here's Proof!

The teaser of Dus Bahane 2.0 was recently released by the makers and we assume it would be a peppy number that goes hand-in-hand with the original creation. Tiger Shroff is expected to show off his brilliant dance moves while Shraddha is bound to add some oomph into it. Surprisingly, the name that's quite popular with the remixes these days, Tanishq Bagchi is missing from the scenario and the new song is being composed and sung Vishal-Shekhar. The duo had also composed the original song and hence the retaining factor.

Check out the Teaser Here

Earlier Vishal Dadlani had gone on a Twitter rant where he warned the music composers of not remixing his original songs. Anyway, speaking about the sequel, Baaghi 3 will see Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande share the screen space with Tiger and Shraddha. The film will hit the screens on March 6, 2020.