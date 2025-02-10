Himesh Reshammiya stars in and produces Badass Ravi Kumar, a spoof musical action thriller that dominated headlines upon its release on 7 February 2027. Directed by Keith Gomes, the film features a star-studded cast including Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Sunny Leone, Rajesh Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Saurabh Sachdeva. ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Himesh Reshammiya’s Film Rakes In Nearly INR 5 Crore in India.

On the day of its release, social media went into a frenzy over Badass Ravi Kumar, with its dialogues, clips, and moments going viral. Several reviews were also favourable towards the film. Even before its release, the hype for Badass Ravi Kumar was through the roof, and the movie was expected to have a strong opening at the box office. It did just that, even overshadowing Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

Watch the Trailer of 'Badass Ravi Kumar':

However, something intriguing happened with its box office collections - something as bizarre as the movie itself.

'Badass Ravi Kumar' Box Office Update – A Strange First Weekend

According to Bollywood Hungama, Badass Ravi Kumar started off well - by Himesh Reshammiya’s standards - netting INR 3.52 crore in India on its opening day. However, the film saw a drop in collections on its first Saturday, earning INR 2.25 crore, and the numbers dipped further on Sunday, bringing in INR 2 crore. This brought the first weekend collections to INR 7.77 crore. While this is not a bad figure for a Himesh Reshammiya film in recent times, it fell short of expectations, given the immense buzz and hype surrounding the movie, especially after its decent opening. ‘Badass Ravikumar’ Movie Review: Dear Himesh Reshammiya, Thank You for Decade’s Supply of Meme Material!

So, what went wrong? Did all of Himesh’s fans watch the movie on the opening day, with few returning in the days that followed? Interestingly, Sanam Teri Kasam, the 2016 romantic drama starring Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, saw a re-release on February 7, 2025. It netted INR 15.25 crore in its first three days, surpassing the combined first-weekend earnings of Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa (which earned INR 4 crores).

The Budget of Badass Ravikumar

According to reports, Badass Ravi Kumar was made on a decent budget of INR 20 crore, despite being shot in Muscat. However, the film will need to sustain strong collections over the weekdays and into the following weekend to achieve theatrical hit status. With Chhaava and Captain America: Brave New World releasing in theatres on February 14, 2025, this seems like a challenging task indeed.

