Many celebrities of Bollywood celebrate their birthdays in the month of November, including Badshah whose birthday is today. He rose to fame with the song "Saturday Saturday" from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. From mellow songs to songs you can groove to, Badshah has made several hits that are heard in many parties, clubs, radio channels and more. Hustle MTV 2.0: Badshah Cheers As Nihar Hodawadekar Aka Naaz Proves His Mettle With His Rap Composition.

So if you love Badshah, and are excited to celebrate his birthday as well then you are due for a dance party, whether it's with others or just yourself. Here are 5 best songs from the Indian rapper that you should add to your party playlist. Happy Birthday Badshah! Badshah Is Dating Punjabi Actress Isha Rikhi - Reports.

Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai

Mercy

Kala Chashma

Saturday Saturday

Baaki Baatein Peene Baad

