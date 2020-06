Batla House Duo of John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur Reteam for ‘Gallan Goriyan’ Video Song, Teaser Out Tomorrow

Batla House Duo of John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur,‘Gallan Goriyan’ Video Song, Teaser (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actors John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur, who have worked together in last year's "Batla House", are now coming up with a dance track titled " Gallan goriyan". On Monday, Mrunal took to social media and posted a poster of the song. In the poster, the two actors are dressed in red costumes. John sports a moustache. Saath Do Music Video: Shaan, Anuradha Palakurthi’s Inspirational Song Is All About Hope and Togetherness In the Times of COVID-19 (Watch Video)

"You can't stop dancing to this track," Mrunal captioned the post. "Gallan goriyan" is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and TAZ. Dhavni too shared the poster, askingfans to "be ready to groove to the beats of 'Gallan goriyan'". Mrunal will next be seen in the sports drama "Jersey" starring Shahid Kapoor, and the comedy "Aankh Micholi" with Abhimanyu Dassani. Dhoop Music Video: Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Debut Song Gives Us a Feel-Good Vibe (Watch Video)

First Look Of John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur's Gallan Goriyan Video Song

John will be seen in Sanjay Gupta's gangster drama "Mumbai Saga". He is also a part of Rensil D'Silva's upcoming untitled film, in which he will be essaying a biker.