Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, has strongly criticised what he termed as "dirty politics" over language imposition in Maharashtra. While promoting his upcoming Bhojpuri film Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya, Nirahua asserted that no individual should be compelled to speak a particular language, taking aim at political groups advocating for mandatory use of Marathi across the state. In a bold statement, the MP said, “Kisi mein dum hai toh humko Maharashtra se nikaal ke dikhaye. (I don’t speak Marathi. I live here, try and throw me out)”. Sharad Kelkar on Hindi-Marathi Conflict: 'All Indian Languages Are Beautiful, I’m Indian, First and Foremost'.

‘Kisi Mein Dum Hai Toh Humko Maharashtra Se Nikaal Ke Dikhaye’: Dinesh Lal Yadav Aka Nirahua

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: On Maharashtra language row, BJP leader, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' says, "...This should not happen anywhere in the country. This country is renowned for its diverse languages and cultures, yet it maintains unity in the midst of this diversity. People who… pic.twitter.com/R6ioTWAKYo — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)