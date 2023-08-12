The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is all set to take place on August 14 and it will be a star-studded one as personalities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur will be seen attending the event. In the lead-up to the finale, Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur are set to captivate the audience with their electrifying performances. Their presence will add a musical celebration to the house, making it a memorable experience for both the contestants and viewers. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar Gets Evicted in Mid-Week Elimination Ahead of Finale (Watch Video).

That's not all! Ayushmann and Ananya won't just be making an appearance; if rumours are to be believed, they will also be unveiling a song from their upcoming movie, Dream Girl, and encouraging everyone to dance along. With Ayushmann's charm and Ananya's uniqueness, the grand finale will be both captivating and competitive, promising an extraordinary show. Dream Girl 2 Song ‘Dil Ka Telephone 2.0': Ayushmann Khurrana- Ananya Panday’s Peppy New Track Promises to Be Fun and Quirky! (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

The contestants on the grand finale fighting for the trophy include Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 airs on JioCinema.

