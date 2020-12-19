The NCB's probe on drug infestation in Bollywood continues as it summons more and more people from the fraternity to present themselves for investigations. Arjun Rampal had sought time from NCB till December 21 to appear before the agency in relation to the probe. Given the way fake news is propagated and spread these days, it had been alleged that the actor has left for London. A Zee news story claims that the media representative of his show Nail Polish has informed that Rampal left the country. The actor has now quashed the reports on Twitter remarking that news channels have now become travel agents as well. Arjun Rampal's Partner Gabriella's Brother Agisilaos Gets Bail in Drug Case

Rampal wrote that all that is fake news and he is very much in the country. Everything else is just fake news.

Very much in the country, in fact just doing promotions for #nailpolish I guess some news channels have become travel agents.. lol #FakeNews — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) December 19, 2020

Arjun Rampal was questioned by the NCB on November 13. On Nov 9, the officials had raided his residence and found a few gadgets. His girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was also questioned for several hours while her brother was arrested in October after NCB raided a resort in Lonavla and found a brown sticky substance. He was celebrating his birthday there. The latter was released on bail.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 01:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).