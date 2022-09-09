Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra Part One: Shiva released in cinema halls today (September 9). Since then, the high on VFX film has been trending on Twitter. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor as the leads, the movie centers around how Shiva (Ranbir) thwart and vanquishes villain Junoon's (Mouni Roy's) intentions to get hold of the supernatural weapon Brahmastra. Having said that, the flick has also received positive reviews. However, unfortunately, within few hours of its release in theatres, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has got leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Brahmastra Box Office Day 1: Trade Experts Predict Rs 27 Crore Plus Opening for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Film!

Watch Brahmastra Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Apart from the leads, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in important roles. The film also has Shah Rukh Khan's cameo as Vanarastra. Stay tuned!

