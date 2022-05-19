The Serious Men and The Lunchbox star Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be celebrating his birthday at the Cannes Film Festival for the seventh time, on Thursday. From his 2012 releases of Miss Lovely and Gangs of Wasseypur, then 2013 releases Monsoon Shootout, The Lunchbox, Bombay Talkies followed by the 2016 release Raman Raghav 2.0 and 2018 release Manto - all have been screened at Cannes Film Festival and coincidently the actor has been present there celebrating his birthday. Cannes 2022: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Walks The 75th Film Festival’s Red Carpet With Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Shekhar Kapur, Ricky Kej, Prasoon Joshi (View Pics).

Talking about his birthday celebrations, Nawaz, who is a part of the Indian contingent this year at Cannes, said, "Representing India is always special. I have celebrated 6 birthdays here in Cannes as my films were selected but this time as an Indian delegate it makes it more special and memorable." Cannes 2022: AR Rahman Shares Pictures From The 75th Film Festival Featuring Kamal Haasan, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Others.

On the work front, the actor has an interesting lineup of films in his kitty which include Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, Adbhut and Laxman Lopez.

