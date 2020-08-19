The Supreme Court's order for a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case was on Wednesday described by Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey as a "victory for justice against injustice". He said, "I am personally very happy with this decision." After the Supreme Court's decision, Pandey, during a media interaction here, said that the Bihar police was acting in a constitutional and legal manner from the beginning in this case but accusations were made against the Bihar police. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Mahesh Shetty, Kamya Punjabi, Arjun Bijlani, Niti Taylor and Others Laud #CBIForSSR (View Posts)

Now the Supreme Court has justified the work done constitutionally by the Bihar Police and given it a stamp of approval, said the DGP. He said that due to this decision of the Supreme Court, people's faith in the court will rise and the family of Sushant will get justice. The DGP stated that the Mumbai Police was actingly wrong in this case right from the beginning. He appealed to the people to be patient and said that now the result of investigation in this case should be awaited.

Read Gupteshwar Pandey's Tweet Below

माननीय सर्वोच्च न्यायालय ने आज सुशांत केश के मामले में बिहार पुलिस की करवाई को उचित ठहराकर और इस मामले को CBI को देकर भारत की 130 करोड़ जनता के दिल में उम्मीद की एक नयी रौशनी जलायी है .इससे भारत की न्यायप्रणाली में जनता की आस्था और अधिक गहरी हुयी है. — IPS Gupteshwar Pandey (@ips_gupteshwar) August 19, 2020

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died mysteriously at his Mumbai residence on June 14. After this, his father K.K. Singh on July 25 lodged a case in Rajivnagar, Patna. The Bihar government later recommended a CBI probe into the matter.

