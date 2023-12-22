Christmas 2023 is round the corner! As the festival arrives on December 25, 2023, movie-buffs are looking for some cool recommendations to binge-watch on this day. Bollywood, renowned for its grand portrayals of festive celebrations, doesn't shy away when it comes to Christmas cheer on the big screen. From joyful songs to heartwarming scenes, here's a glimpse into some iconic films that have brought the magic of Christmas to Tinseltown. Christmas 2023: From Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale to Ranbir Kapoor's Anjaana Anjaani, Top 5 Scenes From Bollywood Films That Capture the Festive Spirit.

Anari (1959)

Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and starring Raj Kapoor and Nutan, Anari is a classic tale where a painter finds himself working as a clerk. The film features the enchanting song “Nineteen Fifty-Six,” sung by Manna Dey and Lata Mangeshkar. In this Christmas celebration, the vivacious Helen steals the show, while Raj Kapoor's character navigates the festivities in an unfamiliar setting.

Shandaar (1974)

Shandaar, featuring Sanjeev Kumar, Sharmila Tagore, and Vinod Mehra, tells the story of a benevolent tycoon. The film includes the Hindi version of “Jingle Bells” titled “Aata Hai Aata Hai.” Sanjeev Kumar, playing Santa Claus, spreads Christmas joy on a sledge with children. The song, sung by Kishore Kumar, captures the spirit of Christmas with its festive vibes.

Julie (1975)

Julie, starring Lakshmi Narayan and Vikram Makandar, explores the challenges of an Anglo-Indian family in India. The film breaks societal norms, depicting a lively Christmas celebration in the song “My Heart is Beating.” Sung by Preeti Sagar, this track stands out as one of the first instances of an English language song in Bollywood, portraying a family joyously singing, dancing, and drinking.

Anjaana Anjaani (2010)

Directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, Anjaana Anjaani is a tale of two strangers whose lives intertwine on a journey to rediscover hope. Shot in December, the film beautifully captures Christmas festivities and New Year celebrations. Ranbir and Priyanka find solace and happiness during the holiday season, depicting the magic of Christmas.

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)

Directed by Shakun Batra, this romantic comedy stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Imran Khan. The film's title song captures a chance encounter between the characters on Christmas Eve in Vegas. The lively and peppy track showcases the duo sharing laughs and creating memories against the backdrop of the festive season.

2 States (2014)

Based on Chetan Bhagat's best-selling novel, 2 States directed by Abhishek Verman, features Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as a couple from different cultural backgrounds. The film, known for its humorous take on cross-cultural romance, includes a small yet heartwarming Christmas celebration, adding a touch of warmth to the narrative.

Dilwale (2015)

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Dilwale reunites Bollywood's beloved pair, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The film, set against a family dispute, showcases a poignant Christmas day church scene. Shah Rukh and Varun Dhawan attend the church, encountering Kajol and Kriti Sanon. In this festive moment, Varun expresses his love to Kriti, creating a memorable Christmas in the world of Dilwale.

Bollywood's love for Christmas on the silver screen continues to enchant audiences, bringing festive joy and warmth to hearts around the world. Merry Christmas!

