Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are reuniting for the fifth time. Yes, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the lovebirds will be seen together in one frame in Rohit Shetty's upcoming movie Cirkus. After Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and the yet-to-be-released '83, DeepVeer are now rumoured to be seen in Cirkus. While '83 has DP in an extended cameo, Rohit's film might see her in a massy dance number. We bet fans of the two would be on cloud nine if the reports turn out to be true. Deepika Padukone Joins the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Craze, Shares a Hilarious Meme on Instagram!

“Cirkus has just got bigger with the presence of Deepika Padukone. She has a special dance number in the film alongside some conversational scenes. Her sequences are sure to bring the house down with laughter,” a source informed the portal, However, there has been no official confirmation on this yet. Ranveer Singh Has the Cutest Birthday Post for His ‘Gudiya’ Deepika Padukone.

Apart from Ranveer, Cirkus will also star Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in leads. Other actors like Johnny Lever, Murli Sharma and Sanjay Mishra also have key roles in the film. The flick is said to be inspired by William Shakespeare's play, The Comedy of Errors. Meanwhile, workwise, Deepika has Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled next, Hrithik Roshan's Fighter and YRF's Pathan. Stay tuned!

