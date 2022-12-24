Can Rohit Shetty deliver another blockbuster with his latest release, Cirkus? Or will the Ranveer Singh's ensemble comedy end the director's chain of hits with one stroke? The reviews for this Christmas entertainer haven't been kind to the film, and once the opening weekend is done with, we will know for sure if the audience have given the film a chance, despite the poor reviews. For now, things aren't looking too bright for Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty. Cirkus Movie Review: Rohit Shetty Dishes Out a Pointless Ranveer Singh Commotion Minus An Iota Of Good Humour!

Cirkus is the remake of the Hindi classic Angoor, which itself was adapted from the Shakespearean comedy, Comedy of Errors. Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma both have double roles in the film, as they each play separated set of twins. Both Ranveers are named Roy and both Varuns are named Joy, and each Roy thinks each Joy is his real sibling, oblivious of the existence of their real twin. The elder Roy is immune to electricity and owns a Circus where he performs acts involving electricity and is called the Electric Man. The younger Roy, due to twin telepathy, experiences electric shock whenever the elder Roy is performing his trick and also electrocutes people around him, who accidentally touches him then. He is also a fan of pulp thriller novels, written by someone called Captain Vikrant, and is always suspicious of everyone.

Watch the Trailer:

Elder Roy is married to Mala (Pooja Hegde) and is settled in Ooty. Mala is also a novelist, whose pen-name happens to aforementioned Captain Vikrant. The younger Roy is in love with Bindu (Jacqueline Fernandez), the daughter of a crazy rich man Rai Bahadur (Sanjay Mishra) who speaks nonsensical English, and stays in Bengaluru. The comedy of errors begins when the younger Roy and Joy go to Ooty for a business deal, and people begin the mix them up for the other set of twins, including their partners. So what happens in the end?

All's Well That Ends Well

After a whole lot of chaos, the younger Roy and Joy end up at the circus where the elder Roy is performing, and it is there where the twins realise each other's existence. Dr Roy Jamnadas (Murali Sharma), the man responsible for separating them in the first place, comes there and reveals the truth. While they get angry at him, he gives them lame answer that their upbringing is a fantastic example of how the 'right' birth isn't important to make a good human being, but the right upbringing is, and that's what the world needs to understand.

A Still From Cirkus (Photo Credits: Reliance Entertainment)

Instead of throwing his sorry ass to jail for giving them year-loads of trauma together, they shrug off this revelation, as if he has just told them yesterday's horoscope. Mala stops suspecting her husband, and together they adopt a baby girl (which turns out to be an atrocious CGI creation). The adoption of the baby girl also confirms that Roy Sr now no longer believes blood is thicker than water, because, well, his younger brother didn't turn out to be his younger brother. Someone should have also schooled him earlier that his wife is also not his blood relative, then how come the hypocrite has been trusting her? Mala also gets her diamond necklace, so all is well there! Cirkus Movie Review: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Fails To Impress the Audience, Twitterati Calls It As ‘Worst Movie of Rohit Shetty’.

As for the younger Roy, Rai Bahadur agrees to get him married to Bindu. Also Polson Dada, Momo and their gang are also chill with them so that's that.

The Golmaal Again Team

One (of the two, the other being Deepika's cameo) interesting scene in the Cirkus trailer came at the tail-end, which shows the male Golmaal Again gang as kids standing in front of Jamnadas Aashram gate. Like with the trailer, this scene is slapped at the fag end of the movie, and feels like a forced Easter Egg to establish a needless cinematic universe. The 'cameos' also raises a major question. Which decade did the gang got inside the orphanage?

A Still From Cirkus (Photo Credits: Reliance Entertainment)

The main events of Cirkus is set in the '60s, and if the Golmaal gang also got into the orphanage about the same time, that would mean all of them would be 50 plus by the time events of Golmaal Again were happening! Any answers, readers?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2022 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).