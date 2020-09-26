Kangana Ranaut decided to take over her Twitter handle, previously handled by her team, and, well, life has not been the same. The actress has been very vocal about a variety of issues, including the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death and farmers' protests against the agriculture bills by Narendra Modi's government. But, one of her recent remark about the protests might land her in legal trouble. As per reports, a criminal case has been lodged at Tumkur JMFC Court in Karnataka against the actress where she allegedly compared the protestors to terrorists. Kangana Ranaut Should Be Investigated by NCB If She Has Admitted to Being a Drug Addict, Says Maharashtra BJP Leader.

Earlier, Kangana had tweeted, "Prime Minister, if anyone's sleeping, they can be woken up, if someone doesn't understand, they can be explained, but what can be done when someone is acting to be asleep or doesn't want to understand? These are the same terrorists. Not one citizenship was lost due CAA, but they ended up spilling so much blood."

प्रधानमंत्री जी कोई सो रहा हो उसे जगाया जा सकता है, जिसे ग़लतफ़हमी हो उसे समझाया जा सकता है मगर जो सोने की ऐक्टिंग करे, नासमझने की ऐक्टिंग करे उसे आपके समझाने से क्या फ़र्क़ पड़ेगा? ये वही आतंकी हैं CAA से एक भी इंसान की सिटिज़ेन्शिप नहीं गयी मगर इन्होंने ख़ून की नदियाँ बहा दी. https://t.co/ni4G6pMmc3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformations about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation 🙂 https://t.co/oAnBTX0Drb — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

As per reports, the complainant seeks to register an FIR under Section 44, 108, 153, 153A and 504 of IPC against Kangana for the above-mentioned tweet. The complaint was moved by Advocate Ramesh Naik.

The complainant states,"....this posting on twitter account of the accused posted by her may lead to collision between the people of different group believe in different ideology. It seems that the government authorities have turned a blind eye to the same and does not have any established measures or rules and guidelines to control and regulate the same. On the bare perusal of all these content it is more than evident that the government is least bothered and as usual waiting for some dangerous consequences to happen before taking some appropriate actions."

Earlier, on September 22, members of NSUI Punjab burnt the actress' effigy in Amritsar.

