Coronavirus Outbreak: Have Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha Decided to Postpone Their Summer Wedding?

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Be it a family affair or anything related professional commitment, everything has been impacted due to the coronavirus outbreak. Not only India, but numerous countries have been facing the effect of COVID-19, and in order to contain the spread, several precautionary measures have been taken by the government. There are countries that are on lockdown owing to coronavirus, and it is simply to avoid any further health risks. From the shooting of any projects to the releases of films, everything has been delayed. It is now heard that Bollywood stars, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, have reportedly decided to postpone their summer wedding. Richa Chadha Flaunts her Solitaire on the Ring Finger and Fans Wonder if She Got Engaged to Beau Ali Fazal.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were planning to tie the knot in April 2020. In fact, a source had earlier revealed to BT that the couple even submitted an application for marriage registration at Mumbai’s Bandra Family Court and the preparations for the wedding have started in full swing. But due to coronavirus pandemic, the couple might postpone their wedding. About it a source revealed to Mid-Day, “Many of their guests were to fly in from the US and Europe for the do. Also, the couple was hoping to have their nuptials in Delhi, which is currently on a partial lockdown. So, they think it's best to delay the wedding to later this year.” Have Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Submitted Application for Marriage Registration at Mumbai's Bandra Family Court?

The Lovebirds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on Jan 5, 2020 at 7:08am PST

However, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have not made any official statement yet regarding their wedding postponement. But seeing the rising tensions in the country and in various other parts of the world due to COVID-19, there is a possibility that the couple could push the wedding date and walk down the aisle later this year.