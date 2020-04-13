COVID-19 Lockdown: After Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha Is Also Exploring Her Creative Side by Penning Her Own Script

Richa Chadha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Richa Chadha is utilising her lockdown time as she has taken to scriptwriting. She says it all started with penning down a few thoughts and that just soon became an interesting idea. "It all started with penning down a few thoughts and that just soon became an interesting idea. Soon enough, it started looking like a concept I would like to develop. It's a comedy, my favourite genre. The premise is hilarious," Richa said. She added that she wants to write something and focus on why people should prioritise. World Health Day 2020: Richa Chadha Says ‘She Used to Wake Up With Anxiety in First Week of Coronavirus Lockdown’

"The fact that all our lives have come to a screeching halt has made me contemplate the fragility of human existence. I want to write something that focuses on why people should prioritize what's necessary. Too often we are all so busy chasing things, that we forget to spare a thought for ourselves and what really matters to us," she said. Ali Fazal Dedicates a Romantic Shayari For Richa Chadha Amid COVID-19 Lockdown and She Can’t Stop Blushing.

The lockdown has helped her explore her creative side. "It has been bottled up within me for a long time and the entire lockdown phase has accelerated my creative side. I am just putting together the skeletal structure and will then start looking for a screenplay writer," she said.