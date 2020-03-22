COVID-19 Scare: Sonam Kapoor Urges Fans To Avoid Crowded Places And Stay Safe (Watch Video)

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's 'Janata Curfew' day in India. Well, owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister of the country, Shri Narendra Modi has declared a nationwide lockdown from 7 am to 9 pm today. This means we as well as celebrities are under a complete 14 hours house arrest. Till now, social media has been flooded with video messages of stars appealing their fans to stay indoors and safe. Now, Bollywood's fashionista, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a clip wherein she can be seen addressing one and all about the COVID-19 scare. Sonam Kapoor On Kanika Kapoor After She Tests Positive For Coronavirus: India Was Not Self Isolating But Playing Holi.

Just like a concerned citizen, Sonam starts of her little speech by saying namaskar to fans. Ahead, the Veere Di Wedding actress is seen urging on how one should stop avoiding crowded places (like the railway station), as self-isolation is the only solution to eradicate the coronavirus bug. In the same video, she also adds that if necessary then only step out of your house. Not to miss, the highlight of the clip is also how Kapoor has gone complete desi and appealed her message in the Hindi language. Coronavirus Effect! Sonam Kapoor and Husband Anand Ahuja in Self-Quarantine After Returning From Their London Trip.

Check Out The Video By Sonam Kapoor Here:

Recently, Sonam became the topic of discussion for supporting Bollywood singer, Kanika Kapoor who got trolled for coming in contact with hundreds after getting tested positive for coronavirus. Even, Sonam was not spared and netizens bashed her taking Kanika's side. Coming back to her latest video, great job, Sonam. Stay tuned!