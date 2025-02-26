Actor Sohum Shah is leaving no stone unturned to mount a huge buzz for his upcoming movie Crazxy. As the release date of the film draws closer, Sohum has now joined forces with Rakhi Sawant, and Poonam Pandey for a special song ("Goli Maar Bheje Mein") from the film. The music video of the song starts with Rakhi showing up in the car of Sohum’s character, as she holds him at gunpoint. They drive off, and midway the gun slips out from Rakhi’s hand leading to a scuffle between the two. The car stops only after hitting Poonam. ‘Crazxy’ Trailer: Sohum Shah’s Flawed Father Faces His ‘Worst Day’ of His Life in Desperate Race To Save His Daughter (Watch Video).

As Sohum steps out of his car to check on Poonam, Rakhi tells her, ‘Kitni baar mar ke zinda hogi” bringing forth a meta moment, as Poonam had faked her death last year as a part of a health awareness campaign. The makers shared the special song on social media on Wednesday (February 26). They wrote in the caption, “The CRAZXY-IEST CROSSOVER for the CRAZXY-EST SONG! #Crazxy In Cinemas This Friday (February 28)”. ‘Crazxy’ Song ‘Abhimanyu’: Trippy Music Video From Sohum Shah Starrer Evokes Nostalgia With Recreation of Kishore Kumar’s Classic Track – WATCH.

Watch "Goli Maar Bheje Mein" Track:

Earlier, a crew member from the film had revealed an interesting incident when the team witnessed a theft of a large sum of money, the catch being that the thief stole fake currency used for the filming. However, the thief returned the money when they realised the mistake. During the shoot in a remote village, the crew used fake currency notes as part of the film’s plot. However, during a break, the notes were stolen by unknown villagers, leaving the team in shock.

Speaking about the incident, a crew member had shared, “We were in the middle of an intense shoot when we realized that the fake money we were using had vanished. At first, we were confused, but then we understood that some villagers had mistaken it for real cash”. Realising what had happened, the crew quickly made an announcement in the village, clarifying that the stolen money was fake and meant only for filming. In a bizarre turn of events, just hours after the announcement, the notes reappeared in the exact spot they had been taken from.

Crazxy is set to arrive in cinemas on February 28, 2025.

