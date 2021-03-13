Actor Ranveer Singh has shared a loved-up picture with his wife and actress Deepika Padukone on Instagram. In the picture, the couple is seen posing for the camera. Ranveer looks straight into the lens while only half of Deepika's face is visible. Deepika Padukone’s Post-Wedding Sabyasachi Outfit Inspired by YouTuber Komal Pandey’s Diwali Look? See Pic and Decide.

"peek-a-boo. @deepikapadukone," Ranveer captioned the image. Ranveer did not share details behind the picture or where it was taken, as the two are seen sporting winter wear and caps. Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket to Ranveer Singh's 83, Every Upcoming Bollywood Sports Movies Releasing in 2021!

Check Out Ranveer Singh's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The star couple will soon be seen on the big screen in Kabir Khan's upcoming film 83, revolving around India's victory in the 1983 World Cup under the captaincy of star cricketer Kapil Dev.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2021 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).