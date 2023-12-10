From Ranbir Kapoor-Triptii Dhimri's romance, and actions in the film Animal to Bobby Deol's ''Jamal Kudu'' song, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film is creating all kinds of buzz in town. The film has received mixed reactions from the audience, earned a thumbs-up from the critics, and garnered striking box office numbers, continuing to roar in theaters. What caught the audience's eye was Bobby Deol's unforgettable entry in the film as the character of Abrar Haque. As Bobby graced the screen, the electrifying melody of "Jamalo Jamalo" aka''Jamal Kudu'' accompanied his presence, making it a sensational tone and sparking a frenzy among audiences. Animal Song 'Jamal Kudu': Bobby Deol’s Stellar Entry Sets Social Media Ablaze As the Film Roars Into the Rs 250 Crore Club in Just 5 Days! (Watch Video).

The positive response forced the creators to release the full version of ''Jamal Kudu'' track shortly after the film hit theaters on December 1. T-Series unveiled the track on YouTube just five days later, on December 6. Remarkably, the song has reached 20,282,441 views on the platform. But do you know the origin of the song or what does it mean? Well, don't worry, we got you covered. Read along to know everything about the song ''Jamal Kudu''. Bobby Deol Shares Shirtless Pics and Puts His Chiselled Body on Display on Insta!.

Watch Bobby Deol's Entry Song Jamal Kudu Here:

Origin Of Jamal Kudu Song:

"Jamal Kudu" takes inspiration from a renowned Iranian song titled "Jamaal Jamaaloo". Music composer Harshvardhan Rameshwar has reimagined it for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal. The lyrics are believed to have originated from the southern region of Iran. The song was initially performed by the Shirazi Choir of the Kharazemi Girls High School in the 1950s, and it has evolved into a beloved wedding song over the years. It is believed to be an adaptation of a poem titled by the same name, written by renowned Iranian poet Bijan Smandar.

Animal Song Jamal Kudu Meaning:

The song's lyrics can be loosely translated as follows: “Oh, black-eyed beauty, refrain from shattering my heart with your harshness. You're departing for a new journey, and I'm losing my senses like Majnu. Please, don't toy with my heart, my dear. As you depart for your voyage, I'm consumed with madness akin to Majnu. The catchy chorus line of the song, ''Jamal Jamalek Jamaloo Jamal Kudu,'' translates to 'Oh my love, my beloved, my sweet love!'

The Original Song Jamaal Jamaaloo:

Iranian Choir Girl Scouts- Jamaal jamaaloo:

Check Jamal Kudu Instagram Reel Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐈𝐬𝐡𝐯𝐞𝐞𝐧 | 𝐈𝐬𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐧 (@teamvleenam)

Music enthusiasts are thoroughly enjoying every aspect of this lively track. Its infectious and memorable quality keeps them hooked, making it an absolute favourite for them!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2023 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).