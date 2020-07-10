Dil Bechara title track is out! This is the last song picturised on Sushant Singh Rajput and it has bowled over fans’ hearts. Sushant, who plays the role Manny, this song is a reflection of his lively soul and we must say, he has won hearts with his charming smile and cool moves. The song is a perfect icing on the cake with AR Rahman being the soulful voice and the composer of this beautiful song. From the meaningful lyrics to the cute chemistry of Manny and Kizie (played by debutante Sanjana Sanghi) to Sushant’s charm over the audience, “Dil Bechara Title Track” is a total winner. Dil Bechara Title Track, Last Song Picturised on Sushant Singh Rajput, to Be Out on July 10 (Watch Teaser Video).

Fans are in love with Sushant Singh Rajput’s performance in this song, choreographed by Farah Khan. One just cannot stop praising seeing Sushant playfully dancing to the tunes. Farah had stated that this song will be very special in her career as it was her first ever project with the late actor. In an interview she had mentioned how Sushant nailed every move flawlessly and with absolute perfection in this one take song. The moves are simple and playful, song is soothing, but Sushant with his charm just made this video magical. And now you got to see what fans have to say about #DilBecharaTitleTrack! Dil Bechara Title Track: Sushant Singh Rajput Leaves Us His Best Moves to Dance to His Memory With This Song (Watch Video).

Fans Are Emotional

#DilBecharaTitleTrack This My Love My Dear Bro @itsSSR I Can't Control My Tears When I Watching U On Screen Lv U And Miss You Bro 😍@arrahman @sanjanasanghi96 pic.twitter.com/Z3jglPuDvH — Rajesh (@Rajesh44599033) July 10, 2020

Memories To Cherish Forever

loved the song but sadly he isn't with us ..his memories are with us🥺🥺💕💕#DilBecharaTitleTrack pic.twitter.com/K9GV3atG95 — Sneha Verma🇮🇳 (@snehatrisha) July 10, 2020

A Magical Performer

Sushant Singh Rajput as a dancer is so underrated. He is so magical.#DilBecharaTitleTrack pic.twitter.com/ObREEthw7i — 👻 (@smileys_x) July 10, 2020

Flawless Act

can we talk about how sushant did the whole song in one shot! he was absolutely phenomenal. sushant’s expressions, his smile, his dancing... everything was beyond perfection and absolutely flawless. #DilBecharaTitleTrack pic.twitter.com/ZcF5b2OJlo — ❤️ (@sameera_01) July 10, 2020

One Shot Song

Anyone Noticed whole song was shoot in a single Scene without any cuts That's called...Real Talent. Proud..You are Perfect Sushant singh rajput. #DilBecharaTitleTrack pic.twitter.com/5Kq0bgHAVK #CBIForSonOfBihar — Tejasvini Rai (@RaiTejasvini) July 10, 2020

The Love For Sushant

Anyone Else Grooved to the tunes, with tears and a smile going hand in hand...and penned down the lyrics in your hearts on the first go? ❤💓✨ Hey... Don't say NO! Every one of you would have...! I Bet! 🎶🌈#DilBecharaTitleTrack pic.twitter.com/OX1d5IPInV — Vishal (@khulekarvishal1) July 10, 2020

All Hearts For Sushant Singh Rajput

The appreciation which you deserve...You are getting finally 💞 #DilBecharaTitleTrack pic.twitter.com/qO5fOxWcYM — Arunava Dasgupta (@ArunavaDasgup18) July 10, 2020

Watch Dil Bechara Title Track Below:

Dil Bechara is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and it will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance. The upcoming romantic movie is adapted from the famous novel The Fault In Our Stars by John Green. It is all set to be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24!

