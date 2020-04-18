Disha Patani Flaunts Her Killer Dance Moves to a Beyonce Track in a New Video and You Won't Be Able to Take Your Eyes Off Her! 

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus lockdown has forced celebrities to become more active on social media than before. Actress Disha Patani has been keeping her fans entertained by posting some amazing stuff, be it her gorgeous selfies or adorable pictures with pets. Another thing that has become widely popular amid this quarantine is the TikTok challenges. The dance challenges from the app are being taken by everyone including international personalities such as Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin. Recently Disha Patani too shared a video flaunting her amazing moves. Disha Patani Has Found Perfect Quarantine Partners in Her Pets and These Adorable Pictures Prove She's Having a Great Time With Them!

While we loved the effects used in this video, one of the biggest highlights is that Patani was pulling off some killer Beyonce moves and it is impossible not to be impressed by that. The actress is known for her brilliant dancing skills and this was another proof of that. The video received a lot of love from her fans and also industry colleagues including Elli Avaram who commented with "Love" and eye-heart emojis on the post. Disha Patani Makes Quarantine Dressing Glamorous, Looks Stunning in a White Summery Dress in Her Latest Instagram Post! (View Pic).

Check Out Disha Patani's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram #beyonce❤️ Choreography #brian🌸 #quarantinelife❤️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Apr 18, 2020 at 12:58am PDT

A few days ago, Disha had also shared pictures with her adorable pets and we loved how the actress has been quarantining with them. Patani had posted a cute snap with her cat Keety and it was too adorable to miss. We're loving how Disha is letting her fans know what fun activities she's up to amid this lockdwon through her Instagram posts.