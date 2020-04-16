Disha Patani Has Found Perfect Quarantine Partners in Her Pets and These Adorable Pictures Prove She's Having a Great Time With Them!

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus lockdown has everyone spending their time at home doing different things. While some have chosen to pick up on some new skills, we have also celebrities indulging in fun activities such as cooking and other household chores. Although Disha Patani sure has been keeping her fans entertained with her posts. The actress with her gorgeous selfies has also been showing us how quarantine dressing too can be glamorous. In her recent post, Patani has now also given us a who her 'quarantine partner' has been and we have to say it couldn't have been anyone more cuter. Disha Patani Makes Quarantine Dressing Glamorous, Looks Stunning in a White Summery Dress in Her Latest Instagram Post! (View Pic).

Disha has been enjoying this time at home with her pet pals and her new pictures show that she's been having a great fun. The Malang star took to Instagram to post a picture with her lovely cat. Not just this, she later also shared an Instagram storey featuring an adorable grey parrot. Disha is seen sporting casual black shorts and a yellow sports jersey. We have to say at a time of crisis, it's a pleasure watching Patani looking after her pets. Disha Patani Keeps Instagram Buzzing by Sharing a Throwback Picture in her Super Hot Calvin Klein Lingerie.

Check Out Disha Patani's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Keety and me @bellajasminegokukeety 🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Apr 16, 2020 at 12:53am PDT

Check Out Disha Patani's Instagram Story Here:

Disha recently also sent Instagram in a meltdown as she posted a hot picture in her Calvin Kleins. The actress definitely made everyone's dull lockdown exciting with it. On the work front, after her recent release, Malang, which also starred Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, Patani will next be seen in Radhe starring superstar Salman Khan.