Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has a special surprise for fans on Wednesday. She has posted a sizzling snapshot in a tiny bikini. Disha shared the picture on Instagram flaunting perfect curves in a tiny aqua number, and posing with a tree bark. Disha Patani Treats Fans With Her Stunning No Make-Up Selfie (See Pic)

For the caption, she dropped a coconut tree emoji. Disha will next be seen in "Radhe", co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva. She is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri on the set of "Ek Villain 2". The actress has earlier collaborated with Mohit on their 2020 film "Malang". Disha Patani Ditches Her Swanky Car and Takes an Auto-Rickshaw Ride Instead (View Pics)

Check Out Disha Patani’s Sizzling Hot Bikini Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Disha will also be seen in "KTina", produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

