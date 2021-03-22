Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Dobaaraa, directed by Anurag Kashyap. Sharing the news in an Instagram post on Monday, Taapsee also spoke of the possibility of another collaboration with Kashyap in future. In the Instagram post, the actress put up a photograph where she can be seen shaking hands with director Kashyap. Dobaaraa: Taapsee Pannu Celebrates 1 Year of ‘Thappad’ As She Announces Her New Film.

"23 days of pure honest energy on set and it's a wrap! #Dobaaraa And on that parting note a bet is placed, the content of that bet shall be disclosed later but for now just know if I win, he will have to do another film with me of my choice and if he wins, in the next movie we do together , I shall not argue with him on set. Point being , nevertheless , u shall see us together once again," the actress wrote. Dobaaraa Announcement Teaser: Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu’s Upcoming Time Travel Film Has Left Us Intrigued (Watch Video).

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's Instagram Post Below:

Anurag Kashyap has earlier directed Taapsee in the 2018 film Manmarziyaan where she featured alongside Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan. Dobaaraa reunites the actress with her Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati. The film is jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor and Sunir Khetarpal.

