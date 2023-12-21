Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles released in theatres today (December 21). Produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment and Jio Studios, the film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in key roles. The movie revolves around 'donkey flights', an illegal immigration technique. Also, as per early reviews, the film has received positive response from critics. But those who are yet to watch the SRK-starrer in theatres, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Dunki's theatrical release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Dunki has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Dunki: Taapsee Pannu Reveals About Her ‘Extensive Training’ To Wrestle With Shah Rukh Khan In Rajkumar Hirani Film (Watch Video).

Dunki full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch. Dunki Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Film!

Watch Dunki Trailer:

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Dunki 2023 Full Movie Download, Dunki Tamilrockers, Dunki Tamilrockers HD Download, Dunki Movie Download Pagalworld, Dunki Movie Download Filmyzilla, Dunki Movie Download Openload, Dunki Movie Download Tamilrockers, Dunki Movie Download Movierulz, Dunki Movie Download 720p, Dunki Full Movie Download 480p, Dunki Full Movie Download bolly4u, Dunki Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Dunki Full Movie Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film.

Apart from Dunki, there are several other newly released movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes Tiger 3, Salaar, Animal, Sam Bahadur among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2023 07:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).