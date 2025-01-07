Tamannaah Bhatia’s young fan is melting hearts across Instagram with an adorable dance to her hit song Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2. The little one’s energetic performance, set on a dining table, has taken the internet by storm, leaving viewers charmed by the cuteness and enthusiasm. The video has quickly gone viral, netizens simply enjoying the infectious energy of this tiny dancer. It’s proof that the magic of Aaj Ki Raat transcends all ages, as fans of all generations join in the fun. The dance has captured the spotlight, making this young fan a sensation on social media. Priyanka Chopra Vibes Big Time With ‘Stree 2’ Track ‘Aaj Ki Raat’, Rajkummar Rao and Tamannaah Bhatia React.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Young Fan’s Dining Table Dance to ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ Captivates Instagram

