Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ek Villain 2, has heaped praises about his co-star Tara Sutaria. He says they both share a natural chemistry and feed off each other's energy Arjun says: "It's really nice to see how people have liked Tara and my pairing in Ek Villain 2's trailer. I'm glad they are appreciating our chemistry and how we are looking with each other. We have a natural chemistry with each other and we feed off each other’s energy." Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria Look Damn Hot in New Poster.

He adds: "Every new and fresh on-screen pairing has to stand the test of the audience. It is the public that decides whether or not they are excited to invest and watch this new pairing on screen. "It feels great that Tara and I have found appreciation and we can't wait to floor you guys when you see us in the film."

Arjun further says: "A film like this allows a pairing to shine through because audiences are constantly playing the guessing game and if they are invested in a pair, the game can be relished even more."Tara and I add a lot of spice to the film and I hope our pairing keeps you on your toes through the film." Ek Villain Returns New Release Date: John Abraham, Disha Patani’s Film To Hit the Big Screens on July 29, 2022!

Arjun also has an interesting mix of films this year that will see him straddle many genres. Apart from being seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2, Arjun is also in Aasman Bhardwaj's Kuttey and Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller.

