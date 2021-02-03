Farmer protests have been going for more than two months now and it has started to gain international attention. Recently, Rihanna tweeted about it asking why aren't people talking about this. Now the Ministry of External Affairs has issued a statement where it mentions that many efforts are being constantly made to reach a solution. It also requested people to not fall prey to propaganda. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty and many others have come out in support of the Government's stand on this. Mia Khalifa Joins Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and Amanda Cerny to Extend Support to Farmers’ Protest in India

Akshay has asked to look for a solution rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences while Devgn has implored people to stand united. Check out their reactions here...

United we stand

A comprehensive view

More celebrities are expected to join the Centre's drive to keep propaganda away from the farmers' protest and to come up with a solution that bodes well for both.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2021 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).