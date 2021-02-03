Farmer protests have been going for more than two months now and it has started to gain international attention. Recently, Rihanna tweeted about it asking why aren't people talking about this. Now the Ministry of External Affairs has issued a statement where it mentions that many efforts are being constantly made to reach a solution. It also requested people to not fall prey to propaganda. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty and many others have come out in support of the Government's stand on this. Mia Khalifa Joins Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and Amanda Cerny to Extend Support to Farmers’ Protest in India

Akshay has asked to look for a solution rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences while Devgn has implored people to stand united. Check out their reactions here...

Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. 🙏🏻#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/LgAn6tIwWp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 3, 2021

United we stand

Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting 🙏🏼#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 3, 2021

A comprehensive view

We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda @hiteshjain33 https://t.co/7rNZ683ZAU — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 3, 2021

More celebrities are expected to join the Centre's drive to keep propaganda away from the farmers' protest and to come up with a solution that bodes well for both.

