June 21 is celebrated as Father’s Day around the globe. On this special day, everyone cherishes the memories and remember all the good time spent with their dad. Since morning, our Bollywood celebrities have been sharing pictures and videos celebrating father’s day. Well, now the latest one to join the bandwagon is none other than Bollywood’s 'Baby Doll', Sunny Leone whose father's day post will make you smile and also a bit teary-eyed. Seems like just others, even Leone was missing her dad and so just did what her heart felt like. Akshay Kumar Puts Out a Heartwarming Father’s Day Post With Daughter Nitara in His Arms, Calls the Peace Felt Equivalent to Practising Yoga!

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared some unseen pictures of mini she along with her parents. In the post, she mentions how her father always used to sing, smile and dance all the time. She also added how she wishes to be half of what her dad was. Even though the post was about father, the actress mentioned about her mum too. Remembering her parents, a part of her caption read, ‘two souls who “were written in the stars” I miss you so much! Happy Fathers Day Papa!’ Father’s Day 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares a Throwback Pic of Taimur and Saif Ali Khan, Says ‘He’ll Always Have Your Back Tim’ (View Post)

Check Out Sunny Leone’s Father's Day Post Below:

Also, if you've noticed, Sunny as a child was an exact replica of her mom. Meanwhile, the B-townie is currently is in Los Angeles with her family and stays connected to her fans by posting cool videos and pics on social media. We love you Sunny, keep posting. Stay tuned!