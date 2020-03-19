Fire Engulfs Residential Building Opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s Bungalow Mannat; 20-Year-Old Girl Dead, 1 Injured

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

A 20-year-old girl was killed and another woman seriously injured in a fire that broke out on the top floor of a residential building opposite Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khans bungalow, officials said here on Thursday. The blaze was noticed on the sixth floor of the six-storied Sea Spring Apartment, opposite SRK's 'Mannat' Bungalow at Bandra Bandstand, around 7.30 a.m.

Firefighters battled the blaze and retrieved the body of Evana Morrece, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 38-year-old woman, Sifra Jafri, was also rushed to the Bhabha Hospital in a critical state with more than 90 per cent burn injuries.

The cause of the fire, which has been brought under control, is not yet known.