Flashback Friday: When Akshay Kumar Auditioned for Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander But Got Rejected

Akshay Kumar's audition for Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander was rejected (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar is a huge star in Bollywood today, generously donating Rs 25 crore to PM Cares Relief Fund but there was a time when he was struggling to get his big break in the industry. In one of his earlier interactions with Mid-Day, the Kesari recalled the times when he'd audition for different banners but end up getting rejected. And among his many attempts, one was Mansoor Khan's 1992 release Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. The actor had auditioned for this movie but it wasn't for Aamir Khan's role. Sidharth Malhotra Calls Akshay Kumar His Big Brother While Responding to A Fan Query About His Brothers Co-Star.

Recalling his audition for this Khan starrer, Akshay said, "So, I went there. Apna screen test diya maine, for Deepak Tijori's role [Tijori played the young anti-hero in the school-campus rom-com]. And they didn't like it. And, apparently, I was crap, so they removed me. So, there you go!" Imagine if Kumar had bagged the movie! It would have marked his first collaboration with Aamir, a scenario that we are yet to witness in Bollywood. Both the actors haven't had an opportunity to work together in a project so far but we hope some brilliant filmmaker makes it possible someday. Priyadarshan Drops An Update About His Next Project With Akshay Kumar (Find Out).

While naming the producers he had auditioned for, Akshay mentioned some prominent names like BR Chopra, Ravi Chopra, Raj Sippy and Pramod Chakravorty whom he wanted to work with but his audition tapes never favoured him. For the ones who don't know, the actor barely had a seven-seconds role in Mahesh Bhatt's Aaj where he played a Martial Arts teacher. From being a nobody to one of Bollywood's superstar, his journey has been inspiring and intriguing at the same time.